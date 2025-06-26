Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.17, for a total transaction of $10,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,152 shares in the company, valued at $255,393,429.84. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,468 shares of company stock worth $74,670,250. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

