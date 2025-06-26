L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys A$23,466.30 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.86 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$23,466.30 ($15,237.86).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Mark Landau bought 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$13,162.40 ($8,547.01).

On Wednesday, June 18th, Mark Landau purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$13,038.44 ($8,466.52).

On Monday, June 16th, Mark Landau purchased 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,813.41 ($16,761.96).

On Thursday, June 12th, Mark Landau acquired 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$26,134.82 ($16,970.66).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Landau bought 6,887 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,249.17 ($12,499.46).

On Friday, June 6th, Mark Landau purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.80 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$12,836.44 ($8,335.35).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Mark Landau acquired 9,548 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.78 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,524.34 ($17,223.60).

On Thursday, May 29th, Mark Landau bought 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,238.30 ($8,596.30).

On Friday, May 23rd, Mark Landau bought 57,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$157,203.76 ($102,080.36).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Mark Landau purchased 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,181.01 ($8,559.10).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

