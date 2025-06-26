Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $569.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Leerink Partnrs lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

