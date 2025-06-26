Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $31,050.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,150,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,545,434.32. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $125,900.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $63,650.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $310,725.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $248,085.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $27,080.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 434.15% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

