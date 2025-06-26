Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO Sells $38,165.05 in Stock

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,705 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,165.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,623,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,047.71. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Quantum-Si stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.87. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 2,925.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSI shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $3.65 price target on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

