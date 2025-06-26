Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $156,202.62 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $156,202.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,250.95. This trade represents a 55.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,620 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $26,584.20.

On Monday, May 19th, Dave Bottoms sold 2,130 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $35,485.80.

On Thursday, May 15th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,009 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $17,294.26.

Upwork Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 30.46%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Upwork

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Upwork by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 338,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.