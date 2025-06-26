Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $25,366.50 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $25,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,532. The trade was a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Olivier Marie sold 1,842 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $24,388.08.

On Friday, June 20th, Olivier Marie sold 748 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $9,903.52.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 1,655 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $27,158.55.

On Monday, May 19th, Olivier Marie sold 972 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $16,319.88.

On Thursday, May 15th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,219.70.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 3,492.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Upwork by 1,235.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

