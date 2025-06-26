Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Craig Saldanha Sells 1,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,144.80. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Saldanha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Friday, May 23rd, Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $37,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $34,450.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 307.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.