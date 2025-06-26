Insider Selling: SLIDE INSURANCE (NASDAQ:SLDE) Director Sells 7,083 Shares of Stock

SLIDE INSURANCE (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 7,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $111,982.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,792.77. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLIDE INSURANCE Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SLDE stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. SLIDE INSURANCE has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

SLIDE INSURANCE Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

