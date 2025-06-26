Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $176,806,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

