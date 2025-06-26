Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,399,000 after buying an additional 173,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,297,000 after acquiring an additional 162,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,959,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

