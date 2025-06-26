Reviewing Outdoor (POWW) & Its Competitors

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Outdoor to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Outdoor alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Outdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outdoor -38.60% -16.17% -13.55% Outdoor Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outdoor $49.40 million -$130.83 million -2.22 Outdoor Competitors $3.45 billion $265.50 million 74.46

This table compares Outdoor and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Outdoor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Outdoor. Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Outdoor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Outdoor Competitors 348 1808 2761 94 2.52

Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Outdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Outdoor is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Outdoor has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outdoor’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outdoor rivals beat Outdoor on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.