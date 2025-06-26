Golden State Equity Partners Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,099 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.