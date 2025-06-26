BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Head to Head Analysis

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BBB Foods has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods 0.85% 13.08% 2.35% BRC -1.67% -2.09% -0.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBB Foods and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BBB Foods and BRC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $3.15 billion 0.99 $18.36 million $0.22 123.73 BRC $391.49 million 0.71 -$2.95 million ($0.09) -14.39

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBB Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BBB Foods and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 0 4 3 0 2.43 BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50

BBB Foods presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.91%. BRC has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 122.01%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than BBB Foods.

Summary

BBB Foods beats BRC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

