Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $582.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on LII shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Lennox International stock opened at $564.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Lennox International has a one year low of $500.10 and a one year high of $682.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $561.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 106.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $898,655.10. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

