Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Sony by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after buying an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sony by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Sony by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Price Performance

Sony stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.