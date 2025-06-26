Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,782 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total value of $2,155,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,495,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,598,311.25. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $310.00 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day moving average is $309.78. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.