Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $289.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.