Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

