Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 585.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,757.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.25 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

