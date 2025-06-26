Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQWL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 275,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 958.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 79,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQWL stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $108.53.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.