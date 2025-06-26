Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,231,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,474,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,545,000 after buying an additional 92,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,981,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

