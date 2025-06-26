Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 143.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after buying an additional 524,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,620,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,032,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,240,000 after purchasing an additional 934,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236,970 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

