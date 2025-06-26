Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 2,635,339.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,489 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Samsara worth $41,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,908,000 after purchasing an additional 419,163 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Samsara by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,126,000 after purchasing an additional 547,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $811,794.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 638,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,504,693.54. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $5,582,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,120. This trade represents a 59.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,043,397 shares of company stock valued at $85,588,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE IOT opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -175.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

