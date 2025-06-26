Global Assets Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 204.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,156 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 6.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

