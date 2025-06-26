Mill Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $467.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

