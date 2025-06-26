Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

