Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $241,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,073,000 after buying an additional 326,543 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6%

ELV stock opened at $374.23 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

