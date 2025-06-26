Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $545,000 in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2%

SILA stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 38.42.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

