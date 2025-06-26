Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

