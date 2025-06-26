Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.66. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.