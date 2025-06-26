Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 29,685 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.