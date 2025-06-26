The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.13. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

