Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Legacy Trust increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

