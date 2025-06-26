Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $726,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in CME Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $273.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

