Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $465.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $374.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.