Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.64. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

