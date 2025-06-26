Alpine Bank Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 590 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $199.09 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.