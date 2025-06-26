Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 393,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $129.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

