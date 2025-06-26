Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.