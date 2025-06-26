Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

