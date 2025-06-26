First Pacific Financial Purchases New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.