Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $692,000 in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of GSK by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 17.2% during the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GSK by 20.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 225,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $38.27 on Thursday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.11%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

