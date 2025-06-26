First Pacific Financial Invests $26,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 106,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

