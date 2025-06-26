Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $142.52 Average PT from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,823,054.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,297.96. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 777,966 shares of company stock valued at $87,512,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 283.14, a P/E/G ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

