Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 73,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.