First Pacific Financial Invests $34,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ONEOK by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $177,045,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4%

ONEOK stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

