Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.9%

HXL stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

