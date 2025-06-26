Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $207.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

