Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BlackRock by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,019.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.